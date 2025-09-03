Ex-WWE star claims Vince McMahon's shocking appearance at an indie show was kept under wraps

Vince McMahon booked WWE's weekly product for decades before stepping down from his position earlier this decade. Meanwhile, a former star claimed that Mr. McMahon once shockingly decided to appear at an independent show, and the entire thing was kept under wraps, with only two people knowing about it.

In 2007, Vince McMahon and John Cena made a surprise appearance at Chaotic Wrestling, where they performed a spot for fans in attendance. The entire scenario caught attention a few years later when fans discovered it online, and a mystery surrounded the whole incident until recently.

A while back, Eugene revealed what went down between John Cena and Vince McMahon in a bar, one of the reasons behind the surprise appearance, on his YouTube channel.

In a recent video on Eugene Behind The Scenes, the former WWE star claimed only the heel inside the ring and the owner of Chaotic Wrestling were aware of Vince McMahon's arrival after the 80-year-old busted open his head in a bar and decided to make an appearance on the independent circuit.

"The only people that knew were Chaotic owner Jamie and apparently the heel in the ring, because he told John Cena to stay down while Vince [McMahon] would come in and do their stuff. Apparently, Vince and Linda showed up in Boston early, went out to eat, took the limo to where the show was, and waited in the car until the spot was right. Chaotic [Wrestling] owner Jamie ushered him in and ushered him out. He was in and out in less than five minutes," Eugene said.

WWE Hall of Famer claims Vince McMahon personally paired him with John Cena

Vince McMahon and John Cena clearly have a relationship beyond the professional realm in the industry. From doing a spot at an independent show to attending birthday parties, Cena has remained McMahon's favorite in-ring performer from WWE.

In an exclusive with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Arn Anderson recalled the time Mr. McMahon paired him up with John Cena in his early years in the global juggernaut.

The WWE Hall of Famer claimed that Mr. McMahon saw potential in the rookie and felt Anderson's grooming would elevate Cena to the next level.

"John Cena was handed to me by Vince McMahon. He said, 'We got a kid who's got some potential here, Arn. Teach him. He's all yours.' He didn't know sh*t when he started. I was his agent for 10 straight years, at least," Anderson said.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for John Cena in his final few months as an in-ring performer.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Eugene Behind The Scenes and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

