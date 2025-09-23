Ex-WWE star confirms final match

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Sep 23, 2025 12:55 GMT
Ex-WWE star annonces his final match!

WWE Superstars do opt for breaks or indefinite hiatuses from professional wrestling once they're released or have left the Stamford-based promotion. Recently, former NXT UK's Wild Boar confirmed his final match before his indefinite hiatus.

Wild Boar began his career on the independent circuit in 2006, and it took him over a decade to reach the Stamford-based promotion. After he signed with the company, he remained with WWE NXT UK throughout his tenure as an in-ring performer before being released in August 2022.

A while ago, Boar on Facebook mentioned that he will fulfill his upcoming dates and take a break from wrestling. Later, Slammasters Wrestling announced the 35-year-old star's final match alongside Rhyno against Danny Jones and Brendan White in Cardiff Bay. Later, Boar confirmed that this would be his final match before his indefinite hiatus from wrestling.

The Welsh-born star also penned a heartfelt message addressing his final match and teaming up with Rhyno on Facebook.

"To the shock of nobody, I idolized Rhino growing up, and having the chance to team with him for the second time is not lost on me at all. I’ll never take credit for anyone because it’s a personal determination that they have and then some… But Danny Jones and Brendan White, aside from being two of the very best around, are two people I had a hand in helping early on and, more importantly, two of my best friends, so for them to be involved is very special to me. If this is the last one for me, it couldn’t be more perfect," Boar wrote on Facebook.
It'll be interesting to see when he returns to the in-ring competition in the future.

Wild Boar never won a title in WWE NXT UK

In 2019, Wild Boar became a staple in the United Kingdom's developmental brand when he teamed up with Primate and formed The Hunt. After getting wins over a few notable teams like Imperium, Mustache Mountain, Pretty Deadly, GVY, and more on the brand. Later, they went after the WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions.

Unfortunately, they got a few opportunities at the title but never won the gold. After the team disbanded, Wild Boar had a few matches as a singles competitor and eventually got his release in 2022.

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
