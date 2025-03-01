  • home icon
  Ex-WWE star finally signs with TNA Wrestling

Ex-WWE star finally signs with TNA Wrestling

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Mar 01, 2025 13:08 GMT
The star is a former champion in WWE. (Photos source - star
The star is a former champion in WWE. [Images via star's IG]

A former WWE Superstar has officially signed with TNA Wrestling. This news comes ahead of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Elijah (FKA Elias) was a part of the Stamford-based promotion from 2014 to 2023. During his stint, he captured the 24/7 Championship four times but did not win any major titles.

Following his WWE departure, The Drifter competed on the independent scene for a while as a free agent. He then made a shocking appearance on the February 20 edition of IMPACT! and saved the reigning TNA World Champion Joe Hendry from a double-team attack by The Colons.

TNA Wrestling officially confirmed on February 28, 2025, that Elijah has inked a deal with the promotion.

Elijah (FKA Elias) comments on making a potential return to WWE

The Righteous One recently shared his thoughts on possibly making a return to the Stamford-based promotion. The erstwhile Elias discussed this while speaking at a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest.

The former 24/7 Champion stated he felt that WWE only scratched the surface with his abilities and that he had much more to offer. He acknowledged the possibility of a comeback, noting the precedent set by wrestlers like Carlito and Drew McIntyre.

"Elias can and could and should do so much more in WWE. They only scratched the surface with my capabilities. I'd love that. Look, you see how the business works by now. You could be gone, Carlito was gone for 10 years; look at Drew McIntyre. These things happen, for sure. Everybody has their own little story. I'm not writing it off. It's not an immediate, man, I gotta do that. But if the opportunities come up, sure, we'll see," he said.
At the 2025 TNA Sacrifice event, Elijah will team up with Matt Hardy, Joe Hendry, Leon Slater, and a yet-to-be-announced star to face The Colons and The System in a 10-man tag team match.

Fans will have to wait and see if The Frontman will capture any major championship in the Nashville-based promotion.

Edited by Yash Mittal
