Ex-WWE Star on the Irony of Bret Hart Complaining About Gunther (Exclusive)

Gunther's chops recently came under scrutiny after Bret Hart described the offense as "bulls**t" and "lazy." Former WWE star EC3 believes The Hitman is right to raise concerns about the move. However, he finds it amusing that members of the Canadian icon's family trained wrestlers who went on to use chops.

Hart's father Stu broke up-and-coming stars into the wrestling industry with rigorous training at the famous Hart Family Dungeon in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Chris Benoit and Chris Jericho were among those who honed their craft under the legendary wrestler's tutelage.

EC3 spoke about Hart's criticism of Gunther on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE head writer Vince Russo. Reflecting on his remarks, the one-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion pointed out the irony of the situation.

"Hart Dungeon standouts Chris Jericho and Chris Benoit throw chops," EC3 stated. "Just saying!"

EC3 also clarified that he has no problem with Gunther using chops during matches if the story makes sense.

"I don't think Gunther's a good example, short of that's who Bret had on the mind and he kinda went into his chop rant. When it's done well and it's done right, it's another tool in the toolbox. When it's done in excess with no rhyme or no reason, then that's where it becomes deluded and degraded."

Watch the video above to hear Russo's honest thoughts on Hart publicly criticizing The Ring General.

EC3 on the psychology of Gunther and Ric Flair's chops

Appearing on The Masked Man Show, Bret Hart blasted Gunther for failing to take care of his opponent while delivering chops. He also recalled how his chest hurt the next day after Ric Flair chopped him during matches.

In EC3's opinion, chops should only be used in wrestling if there is a payoff to the move toward the end of a match.

"I think Bret is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, and [said after] working Flair, 'Why do I hurt today?' Well, because he chopped. If I was so anti taking chops, even from a Ric Flair, I would know that if I take just a couple and I make it the story of the match, and I don't wanna get chopped because the reality is I don't wanna get chopped, then you have something with that where the chop doesn't come till the end and it leads to the finish."

EC3 also highlighted a major issue with independent wrestlers using chops instead of punching opponents.

