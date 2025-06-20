Ex-WWE star issues Bill Goldberg injury warning before Gunther match

Bill Goldberg will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in his final WWE match at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. Stevie Richards, a WWE wrestler from 1999 to 2008, recently raised doubts about his former opponent's health ahead of the show.

Ad

Goldberg plans to retire from in-ring competition after facing Gunther. The 58-year-old has battled knee and shoulder injuries over the last few years. He also sparked concern among fans after moving slowly during his appearance on the June 16 episode of RAW.

Richards is unsure whether Goldberg should step back into the ring given his age and physical condition. Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, he also referenced the life-changing spinal injury that WWE Hall of Famer Lex Luger sustained in 2007.

Ad

Trending

"In all seriousness, you know what I think of when he says, 'My spine is giving me the most amount of trouble,' for a guy that didn't bump that much, by the way, I think of Lex Luger, and I hate to even put it out there," Richards said. "The flight to Saudi [Arabia], the bumps, basically the trauma to your body just traveling over. Well, he's going to Atlanta, but I'm sure he has more Saudi [appearances], but think about that. Even a cross-country flight, getting into the ring. Is he training? Is he taking bumps?" [6:18 – 6:48]

Ad

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Ad

Bill Goldberg has not wrestled since losing to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022 in Saudi Arabia. Before that, he participated in 11 matches between 2016 and 2021 after a 12-year WWE absence.

Stevie Richards addresses Bill Goldberg's training to face Gunther

Ahead of his last match, Bill Goldberg posted a video of himself training at the Black Diamond Martial Arts gym in Texas.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although Goldberg is seemingly unfazed about competing again, Stevie Richards thinks the WCW legend could sustain an injury before the match:

"You have to figure out that sweet spot of you can't just lift weights, ride the air bike, row, box, do MMA. You have to literally start taking bumps. The training could break him down before the actual match." [6:48 – 7:04]

Ad

Richards also explained how WWE's higher-ups allegedly made Goldberg look bad on purpose during his first run with the company.

Please credit The Stevie Richards Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More