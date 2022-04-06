Seth Rollins' former ally says nobody else could have got WrestleMania 38 match quality out of Cody Rhodes

Joey Mercury believes Seth Rollins was the perfect person to face Cody Rhodes in his WWE return match at WrestleMania 38.

Rhodes defeated Rollins in a match that was widely viewed as one of the best of WrestleMania 38 weekend. The former AEW Executive Vice President’s return had been heavily speculated but was not announced in advance by WWE.

Mercury performed alongside Rollins as a member of his J&J Security team in 2014 and 2015. Speaking to WSI’s James Romero, the ex-WWE producer praised the RAW star’s role in the high-quality match:

“I don’t know who else could have got that match out of Cody. That’s not knocking Cody. That’s having a 25-minute match in front of 75,000 people where the people are completely invested in it. I’m speaking to the quality of Seth Rollins as a performer. There’s nobody better. There might be people as good, but there’s nobody better,” said Mercury. [0:20-0:51]

Rollins shook Rhodes’ hand during a brief interaction on the post-WrestleMania 38 episode of RAW. The segment mostly revolved around Rhodes declaring that he wants to become a World Champion following his return to WWE.

Why Joey Mercury was so impressed with Seth Rollins’ performance

Rollins has previously competed in singles matches against the likes of Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton in front of large WrestleMania crowds. In contrast, Rhodes’ biggest matches as a singles competitor arguably came during his three-year stint in AEW.

Explaining why he thinks Rollins played a huge role in the success of the match, Joey Mercury highlighted his former on-screen ally’s WrestleMania experience:

“Have you seen Seth Rollins have matches with similar quality on a similar stage? [Yes]. Okay, have you seen Cody Rhodes do same? [No]. Okay, have you seen Seth Rollins have different opponents and do same? [Yes]. Have you seen Cody Rhodes at this level…?” [5:33-6:09]

WWE’s next premium live event, WrestleMania Backlash, is due to take place on Sunday, May 8. It is currently unclear if Rhodes and Rollins will feature on the show.

