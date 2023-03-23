Ex-WWE star received a gift after John Cena injured him

John Cena once gave a pair of sneakers to former WWE Superstar Gene Snitsky after injuring him in a match.

Snitsky appeared on WWE's main roster between 2004 and 2008. He crossed paths with Cena in several multi-man matches during that time. They also faced off in singles bouts on RAW in 2005 and 2007, with Cena winning both times.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Snitsky recalled how he suffered a broken rib against Cena. The 53-year-old, who now runs a military shop in Hamburg, Pennsylvania, added that lots of customers ask about the 16-time world champion:

"It doesn't matter who he wrestles or what the scenario is or what the storyline is, he not only tries to make himself look good, but he'll go above and beyond to make you or whoever he's wrestling look good," Snitsky said. "I only have one complaint with John. He broke my rib one time. I often have people at the shop, 'Hey, how was Cena?' And I'll be like, 'Well, other than breaking my rib, he's pretty awesome.'" [22:22 – 22:50]

John Cena used to wear Under Armour sneakers on WWE television as part of an endorsement contract with the sports clothing company. Snitsky still owns a pair of sneakers that the five-time WrestleMania main-eventer gifted him:

"He made up for it [the injury], though, because he hooked me up with a pair of Under Armour sneakers back when he had his Under Armour contract, so I can't say nothing bad about the guy," Snitsky continued. "I still have them too. I still wear them once in a while." [23:08 – 23:20]

Snitsky also spoke about the time he broke his nose while wrestling CM Punk in WWE.

On April 1-2, Austin Theory will defend the United States Championship against John Cena in a first-time-ever match at WrestleMania 39.

Cena initially rejected Theory's challenge on the March 6 episode of RAW. He then changed his mind after hearing WWE fans' reactions to the WrestleMania match suggestion.

As for Gene Snitsky, the 53-year-old has not wrestled for WWE since December 2008. He recently said he would like to face Braun Strowman or Roman Reigns if he returns.

