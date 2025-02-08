Ex-WWE star released from jail

Former WWE star Buff Bagwell, who wrestled one televised match in the Stamford-based promotion in July 2001, has been released from jail. The WCW veteran spent three days there as part of his accountability program dating back to his arrest in 2020.

A few years ago, Marcus Alexander Bagwell, popularly known as Buff Bagwell, had a series of run-ins with the law. He received a DUI and was arrested more than once. The 55-year-old also suffered from substance issues in the past but got sober in 2022.

Last month, on his Marcus Buff Bagwell YouTube channel, the WCW veteran revealed he'd be going to prison for three days and would attend WWE Royal Rumble 2025 after his release. In his latest video, Bagwell detailed his time in jail and thanked fans for their continued support and understanding while he was away.

"We started with the three days. I was in jail. I had to check myself on Monday at 6 o'clock, and then I got out on Thursday at 6 o'clock. So, thank you, guys so much. I mean, the last time I got in trouble with a sanction and the DUI, I got in a lot of trouble. I just want to thank you, guys for believing in me and understanding the situation that I'm in. I'm just very thankful to you guys standing behind me with this. It means a lot to me," Bagwell said. [From 01:18 to 02:15]

Buff Bagwell wanted The Rock to turn on Roman Reigns on WWE RAW

Former WCW World Tag Team Champion Buff Bagwell regularly talks about the ongoing events in the wrestling industry, especially WWE, on his YouTube channel. Last month, he spoke about Monday Night RAW's debut episode on Netflix.

Bagwell spoke about The Rock putting the Ula Fala around Roman Reigns' neck following the Undisputed Tribal Chief's win over Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat. The veteran wanted to see The Final Boss turn on his cousin.

"Last night, there was not a question in my mind that it was going to be a boom on [Roman] Reigns when he came out with the beads [Ula Fala]. He went back up for the second finger in the air, and I went, 'Here it comes, and it never did," Bagwell said.

It'll be interesting to see if The Rock returns to WWE ahead of WrestleMania 41.

