Ex-WWE star reveals surprise about Randy Orton's marijuana use

Former Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree recently disclosed that Randy Orton used to pay fines in advance to WWE for smoking marijuana.

During a recent episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree discussed Liv Morgan's recent arrest for possession of marijuana. He claimed the company would give her a "slap on the wrist" because they "don't care about weed anymore." Meanwhile, he recalled the promotion fining superstars $2,500 for the use of marijuana during his time there.

While discussing the subject, the former Tag Team Champion claimed Orton used to pay his fines in advance:

"At one point in time, it was a $2,500 fine. [That was when you were there, right?] Yeah. [Didn't Spanky use to just do it anyway and pay the fine?] Yeah, Orton too. Orton, I think he stood up and said, 'Here, I'll just pay my fine upfront.' [laughs]" [50:46 - 51:02]

Rene Dupree is open to returning to WWE for Backlash France

Rene Dupree joined the Stamford-based company in 2002. Over the next five years, the 40-year-old held two tag team titles. However, he left the promotion in 2007.

During the same episode of Cafe de Rene, the former member of La Résistance was asked whether he would consider returning to compete at Backlash France next year if he received a call from the company:

"[If WWE gave you a call, would you work Backlash in France?] Yeah, maybe. I don't know," he said.

