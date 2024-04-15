Ex-WWE star reveals what it will take for him to be part of a major match

Former WWE star A.J. Francis, popularly known as Top Dolla, has teased a potential encounter with TNA star Moose.

After two stints with the Stamford-based company, Top Dolla was released by WWE in September of last year. Since then, he's been active on the independent wrestling scene. However, recent reports suggest that he has signed a deal with TNA Wrestling, which will see him remain with the company throughout 2024.

A fan on Twitter recently asked Francis about a potential showdown with reigning TNA World Champion Moose. His reply was cryptic, hinting at a future clash only when the money is right.

"When the money right 💰," Francis wrote.

Top Dolla recently had a conversation with Paul Heyman during a WWE show

Top Dolla was recently spotted backstage during an episode of Monday Night RAW.

In a recent interview, Francis revealed he reconnected with old friends and even had a heartwarming chat with Paul Heyman. Heyman apparently expressed his delight at seeing Francis. He said that all his former colleagues acknowledge his talent and believe he should still be there.

"Paul Heyman literally came up and gave me a hug. He said, ‘My day has been made seeing that you’re here.’ So it’s like, I know that the people there that I worked with know how talented I am and how good I am and that I should still be there, but through no fault of my own, I’m not. Here’s the thing. That’s cool. Do your thing. The WWE does not need me. They don’t need nobody. It’s a well-oiled machine. I’m one spoke on the wheel. The wheel is gonna keep turning," Top Dolla said.

It will be intriguing to see if the Stamford-based company considers bringing back Top Dolla in the future.

