Released WWE Superstar details recent conversation with Bloodline member

The Bloodline is currently one of the leading factions in the world of professional wrestling. Former WWE Superstar Top Dolla recently detailed his conversation with Wiseman to The Tribal Chief, Paul Heyman.

The former Hit Row member made his WWE debut in May 2021. He was let go by the Stamford-based company in November that same year but re-signed with the wrestling promotion in 2022. Unfortunately, Dolla was again released from his contract in September 2023, alongside many big names in a round of budget cuts.

While speaking on Eric Bischoff’s Strictly Business podcast, the former Hit Row member revealed he was backstage on last week's edition of Monday Night RAW. The 33-year-old stated he met several superstars backstage, and everyone greeted him with love:

“I saw from Paul Heyman to Jey Uso to Triple H to Road Dogg to Becky Lynch to Cody Rhodes to Seth Rollins to Tommaso Ciampa to Finn Balor to Jinder Mahal to Drew McIntyre. Everybody that saw me, it was nothing but love. It was nothing but, ‘I’m so happy for you. You’re killing it. Hope to see you back here soon,'" he said.

Top Dolla claimed that Paul Heyman hugged him. He further revealed the conversation he had with The Bloodline member:

"Paul Heyman literally came up and gave me a hug. He said, ‘My day has been made seeing that you’re here.’ So it’s like, I know that the people there that I worked with know how talented I am and how good I am and that I should still be there, but through no fault of my own, I’m not. Here’s the thing. That’s cool. Do your thing. The WWE does not need me. They don’t need nobody. It’s a well-oiled machine. I’m one spoke on the wheel. The wheel is gonna keep turning." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

You can watch the entire interview below:

The Bloodline will feature in multiple WrestleMania XL matches

The Bloodline has been one of the most successful stables in WWE in recent times. The group will have their work cut out at WrestleMania XL. Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes on Night 2.

The Tribal Chief will also team up with The Rock to take on the team of The American Nightmare and The Visionary, Seth Rollins, on Night 1. Elsewhere on the card, Jimmy Uso will lock horns against his brother, former Bloodline member Jey Uso.

