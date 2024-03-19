Released WWE Superstar explains reason why he was at RAW last week

A former WWE Superstar was present backstage during last week's edition of Monday Night RAW. The name in question, Top Dolla, recently explained the reason behind his visit to the red brand's show.

While speaking on Eric Bischoff’s Strictly Business podcast, the former Hit Row member revealed how he ended up backstage on the red brand last week. He said that he was in Houston at Bun B's invitation for his show. While at the car rental agency, Dolla explained that a fan told him that RAW was in town that very night.

“I was just backstage at Raw literally on Monday. I was in town for Bun B’s Houston Rodeo. Bun B invited me to his show so I pulled up because that’s my OG. While I was at the rental car place, the guy who was giving me my car was a fan and he said, ‘Yo, Top Dolla. Are you coming back tonight?’ I was like, ‘What the hell are you talking about?’ He’s like, ‘RAW is in Houston.’ I was like, ‘What?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, RAW is in Houston,’" he said.

Top Dolla also said that he asked Triple H if he could pay a visit and meet the performers backstage:

"So RAW just happened to be in Houston.’ I text Triple H. I said, ‘Yo, I’m just trying to come back see the guys. It’s not that big a deal. I’m not out here trying to be like, yo, bring me back right now. I’m not doing that. I’m just trying to see the guys right. That’s all. All my friends, all my people I work with.' He set it up and I was able to go backstage." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

The 33-year-old made his WWE debut in May 2021 but was let go in November of the same year. He re-signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2022 but was once again released from his contract in September 2023, along with several other big names such as Dolph Ziggler and Mustafa Ali

Last week's edition of WWE RAW featured one of the most controversial angles in recent times

On the March 11 edition of the red brand, Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile locked horns with the team of Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in a tag team match. Towards the end, LeRae went off on the Alpha Academy member, claiming the locker room hated her.

She further mentioned the 26-year-old star's dead brother. According to a recent X (formerly Twitter) post by SEScoops' writer Aaron, LeRae's comments were not received well by anyone backstage in WWE.

The controversial remarks made by LeRae received unhappy reactions from the WWE Universe. It will be interesting to see how the storyline unfolds, considering the backlash from wrestling fans.