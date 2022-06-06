Former WWE star on the possibility of Roman Reigns retiring without losing the Undisputed Universal Championship

Ariane Andrew, formerly known as Cameron in WWE, recently shared an idea involving Roman Reigns that she believes would make fans “so f***ing upset.”

Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in a title unification match at WrestleMania 38 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief boasts one of the most impressive winning records in modern-day WWE, having not lost via pinfall since 2019.

Speaking to SEScoops’ Steve Fall, Andrew suggested that Reigns could retire one day without dropping his titles to another superstar.

“Imagine how massive of a star [he would be],” Andrew said. “There are gonna be some people who are so f***ing upset. It’s never been done. What if literally he holds onto them until he’s like, ‘Okay, I retire.’ Or they come up with a storyline where he’s like, ‘I need a break.’ He takes a break but still holds onto the titles.” [17:26-17:53]

As Andrew referenced, Reigns has taken a break from competing in televised title matches over the last two months.

He did not defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the recent WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in a Cell premium live events. It also remains unclear if he will appear at Money in the Bank on July 2.

Is Roman Reigns on The Rock’s level?

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns and The Rock backstage, 2015 Roman Reigns and The Rock backstage, 2015 https://t.co/ZBPNwL6ca4

A dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns has been talked about for several years. All signs appear to point towards the real-life relatives finally going one-on-one at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles on April 1-2, 2023.

Andrew, who worked for WWE between 2011 and 2016, thinks the Bloodline leader has already reached The Rock’s heights as an in-ring competitor.

“Right now Roman Reigns is the pinnacle of the pinnacle,” Andrew said. “If I can compare him to anyone, he’s become like the next Rock. When you have that much power, you’ve accomplished that much, he is the crème of the crème.” [16:16-16:38]

Reigns’ last WWE match came on May 22 when he defeated Drew McIntyre at a live event. He has not competed on television since he teamed up with The Usos to beat McIntyre and RK-Bro at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8.

