Ex-WWE star says he slapped Eric Bischoff and made him "cry like a little b***h"

Paul Roma has elaborated on past comments he made about slapping former WCW President Eric Bischoff in the face.

In 1993, Roma briefly aligned with Arn Anderson and Ric Flair as part of the legendary Four Horsemen stable in WCW. While he had no issues with Anderson, the former WWE Superstar did not enjoy working with Bischoff and Flair.

On the “Cheap Heat Productions Podcast,” Roma reiterated that his remarks about the Bischoff incident were true:

“I cut a video because they wanted a controversial video, so I gave you controversy. Was some of the stuff I said true in it? Yes. Like slapping Bischoff in the face, making him cry like a little b***h? Yeah, that was true. Bischoff was the biggest mark in the world.” [22:41-23:01]

Roma worked for WWE between 1984 and 1991 before joining WCW in 1993. He won the WCW World Tag Team Championship with Anderson during his short stint in The Four Horsemen.

Paul Roma thinks Eric Bischoff was delusional

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Steve "Mongo" McMichael,Eric Bischoff and WCW World Heavyweight Champion Hulk Hogan,back in 1995 Steve "Mongo" McMichael,Eric Bischoff and WCW World Heavyweight Champion Hulk Hogan,back in 1995 https://t.co/JgBO9aBZyM

Hulk Hogan was the biggest attraction in WWE during the 1980s and early 1990s. Under Eric Bischoff’s leadership, The Hulkster joined WCW in 1994 and became the company’s marquee attraction.

Paul Roma felt Hogan could not wrestle and alleged that Bischoff was easily influenced by the two-time WWE Hall of Famer:

“Hogan sucked him [Eric Bischoff] into his delusion and he bought all of that. Hogan brought all of his people in to wrestle. Hogan just cared about that. He didn’t care about the business and keeping it afloat.” [23:02-23:18]

Roma, 63, added that he would be willing to face Ric Flair, 73, if The Nature Boy continues to wrestle following his recent in-ring return.

