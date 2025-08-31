Ex-WWE star sends a hopeful message amidst backstage issues involving Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon's birthday party caused quite a buzz in the pro wrestling community, particularly due to Stephanie and Triple H's reported absence. This has prompted a former star of the company, EC3, to send a message.
Stephanie being supposedly absent from her father's birthday party has struck fans as strange, despite the ongoing legal issues surrounding Vince McMahon. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has also pointed out that this causes a division in the Stamford-based promotion's locker room, considering stars like John Cena attended the party.
Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 expressed concern and stated:
"I would just hope that whatever issues there may be that I do not know about, maybe there are none, that do get sorted and they can live peaceful, happy, fulfilling family-oriented lives."
Vince Russo was quick to dissuade any such hopeful presumptions, saying:
"Oh, that's not happening."
What did WWE veteran Vince Russo have to say on the topic?
According to Vince Russo, Vince McMahon's guest list has revealed a split in the company's locker room.
Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, he said:
"So, bro, you are literally choosing a side. You're choosing a side. You're either choosing the TKO side, or you're choosing the Vince McMahon side. But, Chris, here is the dynamic. Bro, these people are working together every week. Think about that. They are working together every week, and there are clearly two camps. Think about that. I mean, my God, you talk about a dysfunctional company where half of the people are going to the former boss' birthday party and the other half are not."
As of now, only time will tell what Triple H and Stephanie McMahon will have to say on the matter.
