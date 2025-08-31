Veteran points out WWE backstage politics are splitting the company after Vince McMahon's birthday (Exclusive)

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon's birthday party apparently had some major names missing, including his daughter Stephanie McMahon. This, according to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, is indicative of a division in the Stamford-based promotion.

Stephanie's absence from the party apparently did not stop some legends, as stars like John Cena, Drew McIntyre, and others were reportedly present. This clearly implies there is a split in terms of opinions in WWE, Russo says, which results in a messy WWE locker room scenario.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated:

"So, bro, you are literally choosing a side. You're choosing a side. You're either choosing the TKO side, or you're choosing the Vince McMahon side. But, Chris, here is the dynamic. Bro, these people are working together every week. Think about that. They are working together every week, and there's clearly two camps. Think about that. I mean, my God, you talk about a dysfunctional company where half of the people are going to the former boss' birthday party and the other half are not."

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently talked about the event

While Dutch Mantell is professionally linked to several names like Kane and The Undertaker, apparently, he did not receive an invite to the party.

Speaking about it on Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the WWE veteran said:

"That's the group. You said Kane was there? I discovered him. Undertaker was there? I was one of his early mentors and helped him. And Mr. Bradshaw. So, I wish they'd invited me. You would have asking me about now, 'How was the party?' I would've said, 'Oh, it's great, it's great.' So, he is 80 years old and he's surrounded himself with those guys which are his group. That's his people," Mantell said.

It remains to be seen whether this event will lead to complications in the locker room down the line.

