Ex-WWE star set for in-ring return after more than 200 days

WWE parted ways with several stars this year, mainly in February and May, which caught a lot of fans by surprise. A former WWE Superstar is expected to return to the ring and wrestle a match after more than 200 days.
The company either released stars or let their contracts expire since TKO was launched in September 2023. The most recent departures were Karrion Kross and Scarlett, whose contracts ended on August 10th.
While there were plenty of speculations that their exit was a work, the real-life couple has confirmed that it was real, and they are no longer under contract with WWE. Kross already has a match scheduled this September, while Scarlett teased her first wrestling match since December 2024.
It was a mixed eight-man tag match between The Wyatt Sicks and The Final Testament. Here's what Scarlett told Instinct Culture's Denise Salcedo:
These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!
"We're going to work and put on killer matches. We're actually going to be tagging with someone who helped train me very soon. I don't know if I'll drop that yet. My first match back, I'm really excited about it. I will be wrestling again, which I've been wanting to do. We have a lot of cool stuff coming up, and we have ultimate creative freedom. We can do whatever we want. We're going to take advantage of this time because who knows how long it's going to be," Bordeaux said. [H/T: Fightful]
It's unclear where Scarlett will make her in-ring return, but her first appearance happened on August 23rd at GCW Homecoming. Scarlett and Karrion Kross helped Shotzi Blackheart beat Matt Cardona to become the new Garage Beer Champion.
Scarlett reveals her final conversation with WWE
In the same interview with Denise Salcedo, Scarlett revealed that she and Kross informed WWE about wanting to remain with the company. The Smokeshow shared that her final conversation with the promotion was baffling since the offer was rescinded.
"The last thing I told them, I said, 'You guys have our numbers. I think everything's going to work out, but you know how to reach us.' And they're like, 'The line goes both ways.' I'm like, 'What do you mean? You said the offer was rescinded,'" Scarlett said.
Karrion Kross called it a weird situation, but it's about moving forward for the real-life couple. Kross reverted to his old name, Killer Kross, and will make his in-ring return at the Killer Smokeshow event on September 21st for WrestlePro against Richard Holliday in a No Disqualification Match.
Please credit Denise Salcedo and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quote from the second part of this article.