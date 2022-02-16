"Why would I do that?" - Ex-WWE star didn't want to work with Lars Sullivan

Lince Dorado raised concerns to WWE management about working with Lars Sullivan at Money in the Bank 2019.

Sullivan attacked all three Lucha House Party members (Gran Metalik, Kalisto, and Lince Dorado) before a scheduled match at the event. Around the same time, it was revealed that Sullivan had posted several offensive remarks online between 2007 and 2013.

Dorado said on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast that his former co-worker was a nice person behind the scenes. However, as some of his past comments had a racial tone, the masked superstar had issues doing business with him:

“No offense to Lars, I love that dude, he’s one of the nicest dudes in the world, but I was like, ‘You think that motherf****r can take all three of us for real?’ That was always my mindset… I went back and said, ‘You also want me to put my life on the line to somebody who doesn’t value people of my color. Why would I do that?’” [52:20-52:46]

Dorado added that “there was a compromise made” with WWE’s higher-ups after he complained about working with Sullivan.

Lince Dorado did not think the Lars Sullivan storyline made sense

A month after Money in the Bank, Lars Sullivan defeated Lucha House Party via disqualification in a three-on-one handicap match at Super ShowDown 2019.

Lince Dorado became frustrated with his booking in WWE, which ultimately led to him being granted his release in November 2021. He believes the short-lived storyline with Sullivan summed up how he was perceived by WWE’s creative team:

“We lasted longer than Lars and we were one of his last matches, I think. He blew his knee out, unfortunately. That was one of the other frustrating things. S*** just didn’t make sense. But, again, I don’t know, they see small dudes in masks and they’re just like, ‘All right, that’s the luchas.’” [53:01-53:23]

All three Lucha House Party members left WWE in 2021, with Kalisto departing in April before Dorado and Gran Metalik’s exits in November. Sullivan received his release in January 2021 after he asked the company to let him go.

