Ex-WWE star set to face Paige's mother in a wrestling match

Chelsea Green expressed her excitement about facing Saraya Knight, the mother of former WWE Superstar Paige.

The Glampire is not the only person in her family who wrestles. Her parents, Julia Hamer-Bevis (Saraya Knight) and Patrick Bevis, including her brothers, Roy Bevis and Zak Frary, are all wrestlers in different promotions.

In an interview with the Daily Star, Chelsea Green confessed that she felt it was time to face Saraya. The former WWE signee added that due to her opponent's intensity, it would be nice to show the world that she can wrestle women like her.

"I feel at this point in my career, it's time - she's (Saraya Knight) one of the best in the world and I want to get in the ring with every single person, no matter their fighting style, no matter where they're from. And so this was the opportunity to kind of prove to myself and prove to the world that I can hang with women like Saraya. Her British style, with a background of just having to go through some s**t makes it difficult."

Their bout will occur at World Association Wrestling's Fightmare IV on Saturday, October 15 at the Norfolk Showgrounds. Besides Green, Paige is also set to appear, which will make this her first UK appearance since leaving WWE.

Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green took a while to agree to this match

In the same interview, the 31-year-old shared her experience training with the wrestling veteran. Chelsea also revealed that others were terrified of getting in the ring with Knight.

“I've actually trained under Saraya numerous times, but I have never had to step in the ring with her. And it took me a while to agree to this, because she really is like nobody else – she's a rough fighter that a lot of girls are terrified to get in the ring with."

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ After a serious head injury in her initial days, @BeckyLynchWWE donned the managerial role for @RealPaigeWWE and her mother Saraya Knight. After a serious head injury in her initial days, @BeckyLynchWWE donned the managerial role for @RealPaigeWWE and her mother Saraya Knight. https://t.co/hoUY2vVFJi

Who do you think will win this upcoming match? Share your picks in the comments section below!

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA