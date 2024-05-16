Ex-WWE writer pinpoints exact moment The Rock turned babyface (Exclusive)

The Rock, real name Dwayne Johnson, has undergone several character transformations during his WWE career. Vince Russo, WWE's former head writer, recently recalled how The Great One once turned babyface by standing up to one of wrestling's most imposing stars.

In 1998, Kane and The Undertaker joined forces as The Brothers of Destruction. At the time, The Rock performed as a bad guy due to his association with the villainous Nation of Domination faction.

Russo appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws with host Dr. Chris Featherstone and NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3. He reminisced about the time the wrestler-turned-actor called out Kane on the September 12, 1998, episode of RAW, turning babyface in the process.

"Bro, it's when The Brothers of Destruction came together, and 'Taker and Kane were laying out everybody. Rock was the only one that stood up to Kane. And that was within his character. He wasn't the chicken you-know-what heel. He was the only one that stood up to Kane, and that turned him babyface," said Russo. [4:10 – 4:38]

Vince Russo explains what The Rock's face turn proved

During his first WWE babyface run, The Rock famously received negative reactions from fans. He became a heel as a Nation of Domination member before the storyline with Kane briefly turned him into a face.

Vince Russo, a key creative team member at the time, thinks booking wrestling storylines is not as difficult as people think.

"Bro, that's all you have to do. It's that simple. The people see that 'oh my God, The Rock's the only one with a set,' and now all of a sudden they're cheering. It's not rocket science, bro," he declared. [4:38 – 4:52]

Russo also discussed what would have happened if Vince McMahon tried to book him as the WWE Champion.

