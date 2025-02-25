Ex-WWE writer thinks Vince McMahon is exaggerating the details of his recent legal victory (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon put out a post on X (Twitter) last month, confirming that the government investigations into the alleged hush money payments case were done and dusted and that it was due to "minor accounting errors" and nothing else. A former WWE writer thinks that McMahon is exaggerating the details, and he explained his reasoning behind it.

In the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, host Dr. Chris Featherstone asked ex-WWE star EC3 and former creative head writer Vince Russo about their thoughts on McMahon's post. EC3 and Russo both believe that McMahon is exaggerating how big a victory it was for him.

While Russo stated that he doesn't blame McMahon for posting about it as the latter "desperately needed to win," he also explained why the former WWE CEO had to "blow it up" and exaggerate how big this victory was for him.

"Well, bro, listen. Let's be honest, Vince McMahon desperately needed some kind of win. He'll take any win, and of course, he's going to blow it up and make the biggest deal of it that he possibly can. It's been nothing but negative news concerning Vince for what? The last three years now? However long it's been. So anything that's positive, he's going to be all over it, and I don't blame him," he said. [6:07-6:49]

Russo then laughed off the idea that millions of dollars in personal payments were labeled as "minor accounting errors."

You can watch the full video below:

What did Michael Cole have to say about Vince McMahon?

Michael Cole likely had to hear McMahon's voice more than anyone else, considering how the latter was allegedly in the legendary commentator's ears every week.

Speaking to Logan Paul on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Cole said that from a professional standpoint, he will never disparage Vince McMahon.

"I think one of the things about the old regime, and listen, I will never disparage Vince McMahon. Yeah, he's got his personal issues and what not, but from a professional standpoint, I'll never disparage the man. I would not be here today without Vince. He gave me everything, stuck with me when I was learning to be a wrestling guy; I wasn't a wrestling guy when I came here," Michael Cole said. [From 18:33 to 18:55]

One could speculate that despite objectively having a better time in WWE right now, Michael Cole has chosen to be respectful rather than bad-mouthing his former boss. It might be a sentiment that fans find hard to accept, and it should be noted that Cole's refusal to berate his old boss is not an endorsement of McMahon's past actions.

It's important that such a distinction be made, as Cole has entered undisputed "GOAT" (greatest of all time) territory after an incredible two years since McMahon's WWE departure.

