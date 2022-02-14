Vince Russo says he'd be "shocked" if WWE Superstar follows scripted promos (Exclusive)

Vince Russo thinks Edge's seniority in WWE could possibly allow him to say what he wants in promos.

WWE Superstars have to follow scripts that are given to them by writers to cut promos in the ring. A majority of the talent have to follow the scripts, while some have the freedom to craft their own story.

Russo is one of the panelists for this year's Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, where he nominated Edge for the "Best Promo Skills" of the year. The ex-WWE personality thinks the Hall of Famer may have been given free rein by Vince McMahon and company to write his own scripts.

"I have a really hard time believing that they're telling Edge what to do and say. I would think that he's got the seniority (to cut his own promos). I have a really hard time now... I don't like the situations they've put him in and I'm sure they're putting him in those situations. But as far as his promos and his verbiage and what he's saying, I would be shocked if they're writing scripts for him and he's following those scripts," said Russo. (From 13:40 to 14:10)

Paul Heyman was the other WWE Superstar in the list for "Best Promo Skills" of the year, while AEW's Britt Baker, MJF, and CM Punk were the three AEW stars on the list.

Edge revealed he wrote his own promos during feud with Randy Orton after his WWE return

It was REAL. Edge and Matt Hardy bringing their personal life to the storylines and you felt the realness. #WWE This promo by Edge is always overlooked. But is one of the best promos of all time!It was REAL. Edge and Matt Hardy bringing their personal life to the storylines and you felt the realness. This promo by Edge is always overlooked. But is one of the best promos of all time! It was REAL. Edge and Matt Hardy bringing their personal life to the storylines and you felt the realness. 😬🔥🔥🔥 #WWE https://t.co/hLF7S4R8yK

The Rated-R Superstar had a storyline with Randy Orton following his return at Royal Rumble 2020. The Hall of Famer then disclosed that he and Orton were allowed to write their own promos.

"We have been left alone. And that's because I've been doing this for 25 years and Randy's been doing this for 20. Nobody's going to write a promo for me. That's all there is to it," said Edge.

He added that it took him several years to earn the trust of the creative team to write promos for himself.

