Ex-WWE writer Vince Russo says Triple H's "right-hand man" was groomed by him (Exclusive)

Ex-WWE writer Vince Russo claimed that he groomed Triple H's right-hand man to eventually be where he is today. It should be noted that in this context, the word "groom" refers to raising, nurturing, and taking somebody under one's wing.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo answered questions by host Dr. Chris Featherstone, which eventually led to him going on a rant about the state of WWE.

Vince Russo said that he groomed Jeremy Borash in TNA, who is now one of Triple H's right-hand men. He then went on to explain the issues with WWE's creative team that still exist in the Triple H regime.

"Jeremy Borash, who is freaking Hunter's right-hand man, was groomed by me. In TNA, it was Matt Conway, groomed by me. These were wrestling fans already working in the company, and then somebody took them under their wing. That has never happened in WWE. What do they do? They look to Hollywood and hire Hollywood writers who've never been in a locker room, who have never had any experience in wrestling, and then you get the Bruces and the Hayes' right down the line, intimidating them. So three months in, they're getting people coffee."

Russo added that there is a systematic problem across the board in WWE, and nobody within the company seems to want to make changes pertaining to the systematic issues. He said that the "system is broken" with regard to WWE.

Triple H/WWE has to know that something is wrong, according to Vince Russo

The consensus among several wrestling fans online seems to be that the August 2022 to April 2024 was the true honeymoon period for WWE's new regime, and that the reality of the changes has started to set in. This is not only pertaining to TKO's increasing control of the product, but also what is perceived to be a great decline in the quality of RAW and SmackDown in 2025.

According to Vince Russo, WWE will never openly admit that there is an issue, but he has a gut feeling that Triple H and the rest have to know that there is something wrong.

"They'll never sell that it's broken. They'll always try to say that it's the best it's ever been. But they got to know. They got to know."

The rumors about a shake-up in the SmackDown creative team might be a sign that there is some level of awareness regarding the state of the product right now. However, there was some level of backlash when it was reported that Road Dogg would remain the creative head of the brand.

Regardless, the last couple of episodes of SmackDown, since the shake-up, both received positive reviews. It will be interesting to see if this is sustainable, as that's all that WWE needs to enter another boom period.

