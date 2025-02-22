Ex-WWE writer Vince Russo is willing to return to wrestling to manage 3-Time World Champion (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has not appeared on screen since his time in TNA Wrestling two decades ago. However, he is willing to return to wrestling to help out and manage a three-time World Champion.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, host Dr. Chris Featherstone was joined by Vince Russo and former TNA and NWA World Heavyweight Champion EC3.

When asked about whether he would return to wrestling, Vince Russo said he would do anything to help EC3's promotion and teased returning as his manager:

"For EC3? Absolutely. I would do anything to help EC3 in his promotion, without a shadow of a doubt." [From 01:03 to 01:21]

You can watch the full video below:

Vince Russo thinks that one of The Undertaker's fellow legends on LFG is desperate to get a job in WWE

Following seeing the initial clips of the new A&E Network's LFG (Legends & Future Greats) show, Vince Russo was not impressed by 53-year-old Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, who he described as being a "d**k" to the rookies on the show.

On a previous episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, he criticized the show's concept, considering it an inferior version of Tough Enough.

According to Russo, the reason behind this is that Tough Enough used active wrestlers like Al Snow, while LFG used legends. The issue with this is that the legends will use it as a chance to soak up the spotlight and make it about them rather than the rookies.

Citing Undertaker, Mickie James, and Booker T as the exceptions, Vince Russo slammed Bubba Ray (Bully Ray) and said that he would do anything to get a full-time job in WWE:

"That's what I think anyway. That's why I think there's a danger in doing it with retired guys, with the exception of 'Taker and Mickie [James] and Booker [T], he's already there. You and I both know Bully would give his right you-know-what to get a full-time job there. He is going to seize this spotlight to steal the show, and if that's what it turns into, I don't know if it's going to be interesting." [From 07:04 to 07:45]

Bubba Ray Dudley received a lot of criticism online for his remarks towards a rookie, telling him he didn't even have the right to shake his hand.

