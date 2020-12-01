Exclusive interview with Drew McIntyre set for WWE Raw

Following his regaining of the WWE Championship from Randy Orton two weeks ago, Drew McIntyre will return to WWE Raw for the first time tonight. WWE has announced an exclusive interview with the WWE Champion. The WWE Universe will be looking forward to what McIntyre has to say after winning back his gold as well as what happened at Survivor Series.

At the November pay-per-view, McIntyre lost to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns thanks to interference from Jey Uso. Reigns defeated the WWE Champion by referee stoppage, using his guillotine choke. Following this high profile loss in the main event of Survivor Series, Drew McIntyre has to be frustrated with how things went down.

With a Sudden Death Triple Threat Match between AJ Styles, Riddle and Keith Lee on tap tonight, the next challenger for Drew's WWE Championship will also be anticipating what he has to say as well. Drew McIntyre will have plenty of eyes on his exclusive interview for tonight.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus bond

Over the past few weeks on WWE Raw, fans have witnessed Sheamus and Drew McIntyre bonding in a series of backstage segments. Playing off their years-long real life friendship, Sheamus has attempted to get McIntyre to join Team Raw prior to giving his friend a little extra motivation in his bid to once again become WWE Champion.

Sheamus gifted McIntyre his old Scottish kilt as well as a Claymore sword to use for his entrance in his WWE Championship Match against Randy Orton. After that slight push from a former friend, Drew McIntyre triumphantly defeated Orton to regain the WWE Title. It is yet to be seen what is to come from these teases of their relationship and how WWE will pay these segments off.