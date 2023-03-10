"Eyes on the prize" - Former Toxic Attraction member sends a strong message ahead of WWE show

Former Toxic Attraction member Jacy Jayne made a bold statement ahead of the upcoming WWE NXT show.

After Gigi Dolin and Jayne were unable to defeat Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Title at Vengeance Day, they had a fallout. The 26-year-old star backstabbed Dolin during Bayley's 'Ding Dong Hello!' show on NXT a few weeks ago.

Jayne and Dolin finally took down their heated rivalry in the ring at NXT Roadblock. Gigi Dolin exacted revenge on her former member of Toxic Attraction with a victory.

Jacy Jayne attacked Dolin from behind following the match. She encircled herself with a steel chair before authorities arrived to prevent her from causing any further harm.

Jayne recently took to Twitter to share her intentions on the upcoming NXT episode. She asserted that she has her "eyes" on the prize, which is a new beginning for her.

"Eyes on the prize. The beginning of your demise," Jayne wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

Eyes on the prize. The beginning of your demise.

It remains to be seen if WWE will continue the Jayne and Dolin rivalry on-screen.

Toxic Attraction's former member Mandy Rose sends out a message to Cora Jade

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently responded to a social media post by NXT star Cora Jade.

The former leader of Toxic Attraction relinquished the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez on the December 13 episode of NXT, ending her 413-day reign. Mandy was fired from WWE the following day after the company discovered her FanTime page.

Rose's former rival Jade took to social media to post a photo of herself attacking the former champion and said she misses striking Mandy.

Responding to Cora's Instagram story, Mandy Rose wrote:

"Aww miss it too honey."

You can check out the screengrab of Rose's Instagram story below:

Given that Mandy Rose is no longer a part of the equation, WWE separating the duo allows Gigi and Jacy to forge their own identities apart from Toxic Attraction.

What do you think Jacy Jayne is up to with her bold message? Sound off in the comments section below.

