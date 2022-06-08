Ezekiel meets NXT Superstars while visiting WWE's Performance Center 

RAW Superstar Ezekiel met some of NXT 2.0's biggest stars while visiting WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Ezekiel made his on-screen debut during this year's RAW after WrestleMania as Elias' younger brother. Ever since, he has been in the prying eyes of Kevin Owens, who believes that he is lying about his identity and is really the former Drifter.

Despite his ongoing feud with Owens, Zeke made an effort to visit his brother's former training facility in Orlando, Florida. While roaming around, he bumped into NXT 2.0 Superstars like Nikkita Lyons, Bron Breakker, and more.

Check out their interactions and what they have to say here:

The RAW Superstar recently had a bout against Kevin Owens during WWE's Hell in a Cell event. Unfortunately, he lost the match but is looking to have his redemption soon in a rematch.

Ezekiel and his ongoing feud with Kevin Owens at WWE RAW

Months after his debut, The Prizefighter is still unable to accept the fact that Zeke is not Elias. This led to the two superstars clashing on multiple occasions as KO has found allies in The Alpha Academy.

Despite getting the win at the recently concluded event, it seems like their feud is far from over. On the latest episode of WWE's RAW, Zeke went on to challenge and defeat a member of The Alpha Academy, Otis.

Right after the bout ended, Zeke called out Owens to the ring and issued a challenge for a rematch. However, the former Universal Champion did not agree and stated that he will only accept if his rival admits his true identity.

Eventually, Ezekiel shared that he was, in fact, Elias all along. As the former NXT Superstar celebrated inside the ring, he quickly turned back on his words after KO agreed to a rematch.

With their second face-off likely in place, fans are anticipating what else the RAW Superstar has in store.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far