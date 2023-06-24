"F**k you Dave" - Ex-WWE star reveals details of real-life heat with Batista

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree recently revealed details about his real-life heat with Batista.

The Animal made his WWE main roster debut in 2002, a year before Rene Dupree was also called up from developmental. The two superstars shared the locker room for about four years before Dupree requested his release and left the company in 2007.

During a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, Dupree disclosed why he had heat with Batista.

"I had heat with him because he was a pr*ck to me. I remember one time now, like he's gone on record said his addiction was women, right? And he slept with a lot of the Divas, right? Well, before I left when I started growing my hair out and I got like not as heavy, not as bulky, and more... Yeah, a lot of the girls were giving me attention and he didn't like that. I remember one time like right before I left, it was me, I think Spanky that's Brian Kendrick, maybe Paul [London], a bunch of young guys, right? He goes and shakes everybody's hand but he doesn't shake mine. Yeah, f**k you Dave. F**king idiot. You suck as a wrestler," he said. [51:13 - 52:00]

Rene Dupree previously disclosed the origin of his real-life heat with former Diva. Check out his comments here.

WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero reportedly wanted to work with Rene Dupree

During his stint in the Stamford-based, Rene Dupree shared the ring with several superstars. However, he never had a one-on-one match against Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

During the same episode of Cafe de Rene, Dupree revealed that he and Guerrero wanted to work together.

[Which person do you wish Eddie Guerrero got a chance to work with?] Me. We were begging to work with each other too. We really wanted. The greatest compliment I ever got was, 'Amigo, I wanna work with you because I know I can make money with you.' Especially after his [John] Cena run, right? Cena went of with Bradshaw. If I would have went off with Eddie and had a run," he said.

AJFwrestling @AJFwrestling



La Resistance (René Duprée & Sylvain Grenier) won the WWE World Tag Team Championship, defeating Kane & Rob Van Dam at Bad Blood from Houston, Texas on 15 June 2003 #OnThisDay in wrestling history 20 years ago ...La Resistance (René Duprée & Sylvain Grenier) won the WWE World Tag Team Championship, defeating Kane & Rob Van Dam at Bad Blood from Houston, Texas on 15 June 2003 #OnThisDay in wrestling history 20 years ago ...La Resistance (René Duprée & Sylvain Grenier) won the WWE World Tag Team Championship, defeating Kane & Rob Van Dam at Bad Blood from Houston, Texas on 15 June 2003 https://t.co/7aiqeZeyDH

Rene Dupree believes Stephanie McMahon would return to WWE. Check out his comments here.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes