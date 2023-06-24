"I know I can make money with you" - Ex-WWE star says Eddie Guerrero desired to work with him

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree recently recalled Eddie Guerrero's desire to work with him.

Dupree joined the Stamford-based company in 2002. About a year later, he made his main roster debut. Over the next two years, the 39-year-old shared the locker room with several legends, including WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, who sadly passed away in November 2005.

During a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, Dupree revealed that he and Guerrero wanted to work together and even "begged" to do so.

[Which person do you wish Eddie Guerrero got a chance to work with?] Me. We were begging to work with each other too. We really wanted. The greatest compliment I ever got was, 'Amigo, I wanna work with you because I know I can make money with you.' Especially after his [John] Cena run, right? Cena went of with Bradshaw. If I would have went off with Eddie and had a run," he said. [From 52:16 to 52:35]

Did Eddie Guerrero and Rene Dupree ever share the ring in WWE?

Although Eddie Guerrero and Rene Dupree never squared off in a one-on-one match, the two superstars shared the ring on a few occasions in the Stamford-based company.

The first time the two superstars were in a ring together came in October 2004 when they both participated in a Battle Royal on SmackDown. About two months later, Guerrero teamed up with Booker T to defeat Kenzo Suzuki and Dupree in a tag team match on the blue brand. Dupree and Guerrero also briefly shared the ring during the 2005 Royal Rumble match.

