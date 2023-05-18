Details on Brock Lesnar almost getting into a real fight with former WWE Champion

Chavo Guerrero recently recalled WWE legend Eddie Guerrero getting ready to have a real fight with Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate signed with the Stamford-based company in 2000. After spending two years in development, he made his main roster debut in 2002. Over the next two years, he shared the ring with several legends, including Eddie Guerrero.

During a recent episode of The Undisputed Podcast, Chavo Guerrero recalled the time Eddie had an argument with Lesnar after the latter "stiffed him" in a match leading up to their WWE Championship bout at No Way Out 2004.

"Brock is such a strong guy, people don't really understand how strong he is. After the match, Eddie was pissed because Brock stiffed him a bunch of times, that Eddie felt. Brock was working, but he was working so hard. Eddie pulls him into his dressing room and he's like, 'Brock! Get in here!' They get into the dressing room and I'm like, 'Am I going to have to open this door and help Eddie fight Brock?' When they got out of there, they had straightened it out, and I remember Brock looking at me and going, 'You know I was going to beat up Eddie in the ring, right?'" he said.

Eddie doubted that Lesnar would put him over at No Way Out after that incident. Hence, he entered the bout prepared for a real fight with The Beast Incarnate.

"Eddie came to fight. He was ready to die with honor [laughs]. He was like, 'You never know what's gonna happen out there,'" Chavo added. [H/T: WrestingInc.]

Stallion Rogers @CamronCRogers 19 years ago today, Eddie Guerrero defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship and cemented his legacy as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

Gone, but never forgotten. 19 years ago today, Eddie Guerrero defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship and cemented his legacy as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.Gone, but never forgotten. https://t.co/n5T1WXOxcp

A former champion claims Brock Lesnar "slaughtered" him in the WWE ring. Check out his comments here.

Brock Lesnar will face Cody Rhodes at WWE Night of Champions

Although Brock Lesnar left the Stamford-based company in 2004, he returned nearly eight years later. The Beast Incarnate is currently a part-time superstar. He was declared a free agent in the 2023 WWE Draft.

Lesnar is now feuding with Cody Rhodes on Monday Night RAW. The two squared off earlier this month at Backlash. However, The Beast Incarnate lost to The American Dream. The two superstars will clash again on May 27 at Night of Champions.

Brock Lesnar once had a backstage fight with a wrestling veteran. Check out the details here.

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes