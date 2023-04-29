"Get your godda*n hands off my girlfriend" - Details on WWE's Brock Lesnar's backstage fight with wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Kenny Bolin recently recalled getting into a fight with WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar because of the latter's then-girlfriend.

Before making his WWE main roster debut on SmackDown in 2002, The Beast Incarnate spent a couple of years in OVW, the company's then-developmental brand. During his run in OVW, Lesnar had a physical altercation with Kenny Bolin.

In a recent interview with Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Bolin recalled the incident. He explained that Lesnar's girlfriend at the time usually greeted him with a hug and a kiss on the cheek. However, he was once so sweaty backstage that he just gave her an "air hug" and "air kisses." At that moment, Lesnar walked in after breaking down the ring with the rest of the babyface OVW. However, he did not like what he saw.

"Brock walks in as he sees me with my arms around her area and the air kisses. But there's a bunch of fans outside watching the guys break down the ring. So, Brock says, 'hey, get your hands off my girlfriend Bolin you motherf**ker.' And I look at him, I go, 'hey, no problem here. No, I don't want no trouble.' So, into the crowd. So, 'yeah, okay, cool man, no.' So, I back away. He says, 'seriously motherf**ker get your godda*n hands off my girlfriend.' Now, I look at him and I said, 'Brock, are you okay?' He says, 'no, I'm not okay.' He says, 'If you ever touch my girlfriend again, I'm gonna beat the f**k out of you,'" Bolin said.

Although Bolin tried to explain to Lesnar that he did not touch his girlfriend, The Beast Incarnate continued sending warnings to the OVW manager.

"I said, 'Brock I never touched her.' I said, 'I'm sweating like a godda*n pig.' I said, 'I never touched her.' [Lesnar said] 'Iike I said motherf**ker, you touch her again I'm gonna f**king kill you.' So, Chris is standing there by me and Chris is thinking this sh*t's gonna get bad. I said, 'Brock, I never touched her.' So, his girlfriend speaks up. She says, 'Brock, he never touched me.' My hand to God, he turns to her and says, 'shut up b*tch! you know better.' She gave him a look like, 'well, this relationship just ended.' And then he piefaces me but I don't go down. He pisses me, I take two or three steps back and I looked at him and said, 'what the f**k is the matter with you?'" Bolin added. [1:24:09 - 1:25:24]

Brock Lesnar retreated when another Ex-WWE star arrived

As things escalated between Brock Lesnar and Kenny Bolin, Chris Bolin ran back to the locker room and got former WWE Superstar Sylvester Terkay. However, The Beast Incarnate retreated when Terkay confronted him.

In the same interview with Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Bolin recalled Lesnar and Terkay's confrontation.

"He [Terkay] comes up, he says, 'hey Brock, don't know what your problem is, but if you wanna fight somebody, you can fight somebody your own size. You wanna fight, you can fight me.' Brock just looks at him and walks out. He backed down the mighty Brock Lesnar," he said. [1:25:46 - 1:25:58]

Jim Cornette later instructed Lesnar to apologize to Bolin. The latter received a call from the former WWE Champion in which he said he was sorry and told him never to touch his girlfriend again.

