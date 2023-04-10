"F for sure", "His absolute worst run" - Fans grade Bray Wyatt's return to WWE six months later

WWE fans have graded Bray Wyatt's return to the company six months after Extreme Rules 2022 and the results are not good for The Eater of Worlds.

Bray's return was masterfully executed last year by WWE. The company created an incredible buzz surrounding Extreme Rules with the use of QR codes and hints scattered throughout RAW and SmackDown pointing to Wyatt's imminent return. Bray finally appeared at the end of Extreme Rules 2022 and it was an amazing moment for fans.

Unfortunately, Bray hasn't come anywhere close to recapturing that excitement, and his return has been a huge letdown in the eyes of many fans. NoDQ asked fans to give a letter grade for Bray Wyatt's current run in the company and the responses were harsh.

Most of the responses noted that they were disappointed with Wyatt's return, and some even went so far as to say that it was the 35-year-old's worst run in the company thus far.

Owen Ellis @Owene2220 @nodqdotcom Honestly everything pre rumble was A+ then after that it's gone down a lot which is really sad. The stable falling part is a killer for him

Strahinja @strahinjagov @nodqdotcom I honestly forget he's back most of the time

Dee Loyal @SmokeDeshun @nodqdotcom D-...he had one match & nothing about his return has really made any sense. Sad that the only thing he's done since he returned that mattered was the segment with LA Knight and Undertaker

Gareth Smith 🇬🇧 @Gstraitz @nodqdotcom F it's been spectacularly lackluster, this might be a hot take I feel wrestlemania was better off without him on the show

Kazzy Kage @KazzyTensions @nodqdotcom I love Bray, but F for sure i like storylines to last awhile but it felt like his story was moving like a snail or like a soap opera where it takes 6 months for them to move rooms lol

Christian Vega 64 @ChristianVega64 @nodqdotcom His return was incredible back in Extreme Rules, but his run has been pretty bad. I give it a D

Zin I guess @Zineurysm @nodqdotcom F, this is his absolute worst run since his debut as the Bray Wyatt character, he's had one match on TV and that was the soda match

Former WWE MITB winner Otis challenges Bray Wyatt

Otis has a lot on his plate at the moment but recently challenged Bray Wyatt to a singles match.

The 31-year-old competed at this year's WrestleMania in the Men's Showcase Match alongside his Alpha Academy tag team partner, Chad Gable. Alpha Academy had a good showing at the premium live event but The Street Profits emerged victorious in the match.

Speaking with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, the 2020 Money in the Bank winner challenged Wyatt to a match and added that he hopes it happens sometime in the future.

"I would have to say probably Bray, Bray Wyatt. Big hoss match, he's explosive, he's quick, and maybe it'll happen one day. Who knows?" said Otis. [6:05 – 6:14]

Bray was seemingly going to face Bobby Lashley at this year's WrestleMania in Los Angeles but did not appear at the event due to health issues. Only time will tell when Wyatt will return to WWE and if he will be able to get the fans invested in his character again.

What are your thoughts on Bray's return to WWE? Would you like to see The Fiend character return? Let us know in the comments section below.

