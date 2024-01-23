"F*** this" - Rhea Ripley shares cryptic message ahead of WWE RAW

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has shared a cryptic message on social media ahead of tonight's highly anticipated episode of WWE RAW.

The Eradicator has been dominant since becoming champion at WrestleMania 39. She won the Women's Royal Rumble match last year and went on to defeat Charlotte at the biggest show of the year in Los Angeles. Ripley has been confronted by Becky Lynch and Nia Jax during the past few weeks on the red brand. She is currently not scheduled to defend her title at the premium live event this Saturday night.

Tonight is the final episode of RAW before Royal Rumble 2024 this week. CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are scheduled to have a face-to-face promo tonight, and The Judgment Day's Damian Priest will be in action against Drew McIntyre in a singles match. Rhea Ripley reacted to her stablemate's upcoming match yesterday on social media and did not seem to be thrilled about it.

Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW, the Women's World Champion took to her Instagram story to share a cryptic message. You can check out her post on Instagram by clicking here.

"It's already today?? What's next? Tomorrow??? F*** this," she wrote.

WWE RAW star claims Rhea Ripley has issues

R-Truth returned after being out of action for over a year at Survivor Series and has convinced himself that he has always been a member of The Judgment Day.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, the former United States Champion claimed that his fellow stablemate has problems. He noted that Rhea Ripley has a temper and will bite if you do something wrong:

"Mami... She got problems. She got problems Bill. She can go from zero to hundred in like seconds. She will bite. Ya'll people say like 'I don't bite,' Mami will bite... Mami will bite you if you do the wrong thing, or say the wrong thing. Why do you think Dirty Dom stays at 'attention-hut?'" [3:43 onwards]

You can check out the full interview with R-Truth in the video below:

Rhea Ripley has established herself as one of the biggest stars on WWE's roster. It will be fascinating to see which superstar winds up challenging her for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40 in April.

Who would you like to see dethrone Rhea Ripley of the Women's World Championship? Sound off in the comment section below.

