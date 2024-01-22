Rhea Ripley responds to major WWE RAW announcement

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley has shared an interesting reaction to a major announcement ahead of WWE RAW.

Tomorrow night's show will be the final edition of the red brand before Royal Rumble 2024. Former AEW stars Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are set to have a face-to-face promo on tomorrow night's show. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins reportedly suffered an injury during his title defense against Jinder Mahal last Monday night and will be making an appearance on tomorrow night's episode of RAW to address the situation.

Ahead of tomorrow's show, WWE announced that Drew McIntyre will face The Judgment Day's Damian Priest in a singles match. The Scottish Warrior joined The Judgment Day's team for the Men's WarGames match but lost to Cody Rhodes' team after Randy Orton made his triumphant return to the company.

McIntyre has since come up short in a title match against Seth Rollins on the Day 1 edition of RAW and had a confrontation with CM Punk on the January 8 episode of the red brand.

Rhea Ripley took to social media to react to Damian Priest's match against Drew McIntyre tomorrow night. The Eradicator shared a concerned emoji as seen in her post below.

Bill Apter praises Rhea Ripley's segment on last week's WWE RAW

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter praised the segment between Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch during last week's edition of WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter stated that he was "transfixed to the TV" during the promo between the two stars this past Monday night. The veteran added that the segment was one of the most compelling things he's seen on RAW in a long time.

"Monday Night RAW, spectacular segment. One of the most interesting segments that I have been transfixed to the TV... One of the things that drew me, and I couldn't get enough of it both visually, conceptually, and verbally... One of the most compelling things I have seen in all of Monday Night RAW in a long time is 'The Man' Becky Lynch and 'The Mami' Rhea Ripley, circling around and around each other as they chatted and finally wound up face to face in very compelling and very convincing chat," said Bill Apter. [7:28 onwards]

You can check out Bill Apter's comments in the video below:

Rhea Ripley has been confronted by Nia Jax and Becky Lynch in recent weeks on RAW. It will be interesting to see which superstar wins the Women's Royal Rumble match next weekend.

Which WWE star would you like to see challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women' World Championship at WrestleMania 40 in April? Who are you rooting for in the Women's Royal Rumble match? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

