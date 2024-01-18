4 reasons why Becky Lynch should challenge Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE Monday Night RAW this week featured some of the top stars in the industry. Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins were all in action or appeared in some way. The biggest female stars also appeared on the red brand this past Monday.

Arguably the biggest name, Rhea Ripley, decided to cut a promo in the middle of the ring to address 'her division.' Before she could finish, however, Becky Lynch's music hit and The Man made her way to the ring.

From there, Big Time Becks made it clear that she wants, and needs, to battle The Eradicator of The Judgment Day for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. Interestingly, Rhea also seemed to support the idea, albeit not in a friendly and charitable manner.

While there can always be a debate regarding who should win the Royal Rumble and who should battle the world champion at WrestleMania, it seems clear Becky is the best choice. This article will look at the main reasons why The Man should be the one to battle The Ripper at The Grandest Stage of Them all.

Below are four reasons why Becky Lynch should challenge Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 40.

#4. Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley is the biggest women's match possible

Often lost during the constant conversations and debates regarding WWE's product is the fact that ultimately the company is a business. That means the promotion cares about the bottom line first and foremost.

The biggest matches get the most attention and sell the most tickets. With WrestleMania being the biggest event WWE holds each year, the most epic feuds should have The Shows of Shows as their destination point. The likes of Roman Reigns, Steve Austin, The Rock, and John Cena have all followed this logic to great success.

Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley are unquestionably the biggest female stars in wrestling now, and possibly in history. WrestleMania is the perfect time to hold such a massive match. Any other avenue would still be great, but it wouldn't have the WrestleMania luster that a match of this magnitude deserves.

#3. Rhea Ripley needs a credible challenger

Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has been the Women's World Champion for a long time now. She won the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania 39 by defeating Charlotte Flair. The belt was later updated and became the Women's World Championship.

Since winning the coveted prize almost a year ago, Rhea has managed to knock off numerous opponents. The likes of Zoey Stark, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Ivy Nile, Maxxine Dupri, Zelina Vega, and Lyra Valkyria have all fallen to The Eradicator of The Judgment Day.

With Rhea already going through so many opponents in WWE, she needs a credible threat, especially at such a big show. Becky Lynch would be the biggest threat to Ripley's championship reign yet, which makes a match at WrestleMania perfect. Could Becky be the one to dethrone the champion?

#2. Becky's future in WWE is uncertain

Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch is one of the most successful female performers in WWE history. While her time in the company started off a bit rough with a stereotypical Irish gimmick, Becky went on to become one of the Four Horsewomen, and changed the face of women's wrestling.

Throughout her time in WWE, Becky has held the Women's Tag Team Titles, NXT Women's Championship, RAW Women's Championship, and SmackDown Women's Championship. She has even won the Women's Royal Rumble in the past. Still, her time with the company could be fleeting.

There was a report that noted The Man's contract with the company will be expiring sooner rather than later. While Becky has spoken quite highly of the company, there's always a chance that her career in the promotion could end soon. If that's possible, Triple H and officials need to book this dream match before it becomes too late.

#1. Their feud and match will be excellent

As noted, Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley are two of the top stars in the women's division. That is slightly downplaying their shine, however, as they are two of the biggest stars of any gender in the world of pro wrestling and WWE.

Part of the reason why they're such massive names in WWE comes down to a key factor: ability. Both Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch are extremely talented. They elevate everybody they work with, from Nia Jax to Tegan Nox, to Lyra Valkyria to Trish Stratus. If someone competes against Becky or Rhea, they become better off for it.

Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment needs to have Becky and Rhea clash because their feud and their matches will be incredible. Fans received a small sample of what is to come on Monday. After that epic promo, putting these two together at WrestleMania 40 should be a no brainer.

