"FACTS," "HE AIN'T WRONG"-Fans agree with WWE star's reason behind why no one wants to face Roman Reigns for the title

The WWE Universe recently took to social media, agreeing with a popular star's reasoning behind why no wrestler wants to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins came out to cut a promo. He was swarmed by fans chanting "Rocky s*cks" and "We want Cody." The Visionary then called The American Nightmare out to the ring to ask the latter about his decision for WrestleMania 40.

However, Drew McIntyre interrupted the duo and tried to convince Rollins that he deserved a shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. During his promo, The Scottish Warrior mentioned that no one wants to face Roman Reigns because he always retains with the help of The Bloodline.

A fan took to Twitter to post about Drew's comment on Reigns, which caught other Twitter users' attention, and they started commenting on it.

One wrote that McIntyre spoke facts about facing Roman Reigns.

Another said The Scottish Warrior did not say anything wrong.

Some more fans agreed with Drew McIntyre.

A fan wrote that they believe Roman Reigns retains his title every single time with help from The Bloodline.

Another wrote that as soon as the match is about to get in Reigns' opponent's favor, his teammates come out to help him.

One agreed with McIntyre and said that they believed Roman Reigns' matches were boring.

Another fan said that they believe The Tribal Chief cannot win without The Bloodline's interference.

Former WWE writer explained how The Rock vs. Roman Reigns might make sense

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that the only reason that might make sense for The Rock to face Roman Reigns is to become The Head of the Table and not for the undisputed world title at WrestleMania 40.

"You know what the problem is with everybody, and I understand it. Here’s the problem: the problem is the timing because Cody had to finish the story for the last year and that’s the road they were going down with up to him winning the Royal Rumble, up to Roman Reigns being in the box. That's the story you told, and now, at the finish line, we are going to change it for something that makes absolutely no sense, which is why I think Head of the Table is the only possible thing that makes sense."

Cody Rhodes has been trending on several social media platforms after The Rock seemingly took his spot at The Show of Shows. The American Nightmare has yet to announce his opponent for 'Mania. It remains to be seen what WWE will do about the outrage of fans on this matter.

Do you believe the Stamford-based promotion will change their plans for WWE WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.

