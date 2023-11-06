Fan favorite duo team up on WWE show for the first time in over 1300 days

WWE held a star-studded Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where many of the company’s top talents competed in front of the adoring crowd. While these stars were focused on the PLE, many others who weren’t booked on the show stayed back in the US, where they performed at live events held over the weekend.

Two of the stars who didn’t travel to the Middle East were Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. The two former NXT stalwarts had an incredible run on the developmental brand as a tag team with many match-of-the-year contenders under their belt. They both have struggled to become a permanent fixture on television since their move to the main roster.

The fans have been waiting for DIY to reunite again, hoping that it will give two of the most talented wrestlers in the industry an opportunity to show the world what they can do. They competed for the first time at a WWE Live Event in Rochester since joining forces once again. Their match last weekend was the first time DIY teamed up since January 2021 in Houston.

The two picked up an important win at the live event by defeating Imperium. You can check out the rest of the night’s results here.

WWE veteran is excited to watch DIY team up again

Ciampa and Gargano were an extremely popular team in NXT

Johnny Wrestling, as Gargano is fondly called by the WWE Universe, made an appearance on The Bump after reuniting with his old friend on RAW along with former WCW Champion Lex Luger. The 65-year-old veteran was sure the two would have a fun run as a tag team, and he was excited to watch them.

"I love it. I'm excited for you guys man," Lex Luger told Johnny Gargano on The Bump. "It's gonna be a lot of fun to watch."

Gargano and Ciampa have had many must-watch matches whenever they have stepped into the ring together. The two were one of the most popular tag teams before having a highly rated year-long feud in WWE’s developmental brand. The fans hope that the reunion gives DIY the platform to show their incredible skills on a wider scale.

