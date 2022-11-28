Fan footage shows Kevin Owens’ emotional reaction to being betrayed by Sami Zayn at WWE Survivor Series

Sami Zayn sided with The Bloodline over Kevin Owens at WWE's Survivor Series which left the latter emotional after the match.

The Prizefighter was inches away from securing the victory for his team when his best friend-turned-rival stopped the referee from counting three. The Honorary Uce then went on to hit KO below the belt before delivering a Helluva Kick. Jey Uso was quick to capitalize on it as he hit a Splash to pick up the victory for The Bloodline.

Sami Zayn's actions seemingly had a deep impact on Owens. Fan footage showed that he was quite emotional after what went down inside the WarGames structure.

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor Sami Zayn and The Bloodline are getting a lot of plaudits for their work at Survivor Series last night, and understandably show, but Kevin Owens deserves some appreciation too. He’s the perfect guy to get SZ out of The Bloodline.



Owens had a brief conversation with The Honorary Uce on SmackDown before Survivor Series. The Prizefighter stressed that The Bloodline will eventually turn on Zayn and therefore the latter should strike first. However, it seems like Owen's words had no impact on him.

WWE reportedly has huge plans in mind for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn's association with The Bloodline is one of the hottest acts in pro wrestling today. For months, The Master Strategist tried to get into the good books of Roman Reigns, which eventually led to the Tribal Chief recognizing him as the Honorary Uce.

Kevin Owens, meanwhile, continued to stand against The Bloodline, warning Zayn about the stable's intentions. The next chapter in their story played out at Survivor Series, where the Master Strategist betrayed KO to prove his loyalty to Reigns.

However, as per WrestlingNewsCo's sources, the Prizefighter is not done with Roman Reigns and the duo could face off at the Royal Rumble next year. It was also noted that there are plans for Zayn to collide with the Tribal Chief, which could come to fruition at the Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Canada.

Besides the singles matches against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn could also reunite in the near future to take on The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles, possibly at WrestleMania 39.

