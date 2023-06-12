Fan sends a message to Nia Jax on Twitter; released WWE Superstar responds

WWE may have released Nia Jax, but the star has mostly stayed away from wrestling outside the company. Now, Jax has responded to praise she received on Twitter.

Nia Jax was in dominant form in WWE back when she was teaming with Shayna Baszler. However, Baszler betrayed and attacked her after a match in September 2021, "injuring" Jax by stomping on her arm while it was wedged in the steel steps. She was left crying next to the ring, and it was used to write her off TV.

Jax said that she was taking time off from WWE to attend to her mental health, but she was released from the company shortly after on November 4, 2021. She finally returned in 2023 as part of the Women's Royal Rumble Match, but it was a one-off appearance where she was eliminated by 11 women together.

Now, Jax has received praise after meeting fans recently, with some of them sending her a message of thanks. One fan said that it felt great to meet her and hoped that she would not forget him. She responded by saying that she had enjoyed meeting him too and thanked him for the birthday card and gift he gave her.

Other WWE fans were full of praise for Nia Jax as well

Quite a lot of fans were happy to see Nia Jax and were full of praise for her on Twitter. Several commented on how good she looked, and she responded to them as well.

Jax has not been wrestling since her one appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble this year.

She mentioned that during her appearance at the Rumble, she did feel like coming back again, but also said that it was a whole process of training before someone could wrestle in WWE full-time.

"I did catch the bug again when I got in the ring. I was like, ‘Oh, this feeling, this adrenaline that pumps through you.’ I was breathing super hard before I went out, and I had Kasama breathing me through it, and I had a bunch of the guys come by and give me a hug. So when my music hit, that feeling of like, ‘Oh s**t, what the hell was I thinking? Let’s go.’ I did catch the bug after being in the Rumble."

Nia Jax is not back for the moment, but the future remains unclear.

Would you like to see Nia Jax back in a WWE ring? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

