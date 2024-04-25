Fans angered by recent WWE announcement ahead of upcoming PLE

WWE fans have voiced their displeasure online today regarding news about an upcoming major event. The promotion has begun hosting some of its premium live events internationally, and Backlash will be taking place in France next month.

Another massive event planned for later this year is Clash at the Castle. The premium live event will take place on June 15 at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scottland. The first Clash at the Castle event occurred two years ago in Cardiff and saw the debuting Solo Sikoa cost Drew McIntyre his match against Roman Reigns.

However, wrestling fans have become angered over the prices for tickets to attend the event. The cheapest seats available are worth £175.65, which is $218.64 in the United States.

X user "GameVolt1" shared a screenshot of the prices and noted that he would not attend the show with the current prices. Many of the responses to the post saw fans express their disappointment at Clash at the Castle 2024 ticket prices.

''I'm doing the same too... Front row seat...at home!'' wrote one user.

''I'm going to Backlash and yeah its expensive,'' wrote another user.

''Prices are ridiculous!'' added another fan.

It will be interesting to note the stadium attendance for the premium live event this June.

WWE star wanted to challenge Rhea Ripley at Clash at the Castle 2024

WWE Superstar Piper Niven has revealed that she was hoping to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at Clash at the Castle 2024 in June.

Rhea Ripley defeated Becky Lynch in the first match of WWE WrestleMania XL to retain her Women's World Championship. However, Mami suffered an injury on the following RAW and was forced to relinquish the title. Becky Lynch won a Battle Royal in the main event of this past Monday's episode of RAW to become the new Women's World Champion.

During an interview with Gorilla Position, Piper Niven revealed she wanted to face The Judgment Day member at the upcoming premium live event. Niven and Ripley were rivals in NXT UK back in the day, and she noted that they had some great matches together.

"Why not? [Main event against Rhea Ripley] I don't know if you know this, but Rhea and myself had some absolute bangers back in the day, and I think it's time to run it back," she said. [From 07:15 - 07:30]

Fans were divided after Becky Lynch won the Women's World Championship this past Monday night on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see how her title reigns will play out in the coming weeks.