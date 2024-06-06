Fans believe 5-time WWE World Champion will cost Drew McIntyre his match at Clash at the Castle

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre will compete in a World Heavyweight Championship match against Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle on June 15, in Glasgow, Scotland. Fans on social media are seemingly convinced that The Scottish Warrior's title aspirations will be hampered by two-time WWE Champion and three-time World Heavyweight Champion, CM Punk

At WrestleMania 40, McIntyre bagged the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins. However, he got overconfident and began taunting The Straight Edge Superstar. In response, Punk attacked the 39-year-old star, allowing Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and become the new titleholder.

During a recent interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, The Scottish Warrior warned The Second City Saint not to get involved in his title match at Clash of the Castle. McIntyre said there was a chance that Scottish fans might attack CM Punk if he attempted to cost him the bout.

Cultaholic Wrestling's X/Twitter handle recently asked fans whether they thought The Straight Edge Superstar would hinder Drew McIntyre's chances of winning the World Heavyweight Championship from The Judgment Day member.

So far, approximately 75.7% of users believe Punk will cost the 39-year-old star a potential victory on his home turf.

WWE star Drew McIntyre reveals why CM Punk hates him

During the same interview, The Scottish Warrior opened up about his relationship with The Best in the World. The two crossed paths inside the ring at Royal Rumble 2024, but haven't locked horns in a one-on-one match since CM Punk's comeback.

Drew McIntyre believed that CM Punk was buttering up WWE bosses to justify his lucrative deal. The former World Heavyweight Champion also said The Straight Edge Superstar hated him because he was everything the latter pretended to be.

"Doing what I know is right for, not just myself, but for the company and I'm being a good person while I do it. And the thing that he hates most probably about me is that I am more CM Punk than CM Punk," McIntyre said.

The pro wrestling world is excited to see The Scottish Warrior potentially win the World Heavyweight Title in his home country. However, Punk is undoubtedly a massive threat to his championship goals.

