Fans believe Edge or Dolph Ziggler just made their AEW debut after masked assailants appear

WWE has been going through a lot of stars being released or leaving the company over the last month or two, including Edge and Dolph Ziggler. With Edge apparently done with the company and Ziggler also released last week, fans were sure that this meant that when there was a mysterious attack on AEW Dynamite tonight, either or both stars had just made their debut for the company.

At the end of AEW Dynamite, the show cut to a feed backstage where a bunch of masked people attacked Jay White. It ended when one of the people who had attacked grabbed the camera. The person in question was wearing a Devil mask with horns on it.

Expand Tweet

White was left laid out and destroyed after the show as it came to an end. The next show should reveal more about the attackers' identity and what they want.

Fans speculated about the identity of the people beneath the masks. A popular theory was that it could be either Edge or Dolph Ziggler, or both men, given the number of masked attackers.

Fans didn't hesitate to start asking questions.

At this moment, there's no confirmation if the stars in question are indeed the former WWE stars or if they are someone else entirely.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.