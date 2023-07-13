Fans congratulate former WWE Superstar after she announces her marriage

For wrestlers, both inside and outside WWE, the travel that can come with a wrestling job makes it a full-time thing. It's difficult for anyone to find time to get married and have a family outside the business, especially if their significant other is not also involved in wrestling. Thus, when Xia Brookside announced that she was getting married to a fellow wrestler, it was not surprising at all.

Now, the duo have gotten married and the wrestling world is excited for them.

Brookside was a part of NXT UK for almost 4 years and though she never won any titles during her time with the company, she had an immense bit of experience, working with the company from the age of 19. She was eventually released from the company when NXT UK went into hiatus with them transitioning into the future NXT Europe.

She had gotten engaged to fellow wrestler Sean Kustom last year in June, when she took to Twitter to announce the news along with pictures of the proposal, saying, "We're engaged."

She finally announced on Twitter that they were getting married.

Sean Kustom is well-known in the British indie wrestling scene and is Australian in origin.

The former WWE Superstar's announcement of marriage has been met with a lot of happiness among the wrestling world with fans wishing her all the best for her married life.

WWE NXT referee Darry Sharma congratulated her first.

Wishes from the rest of the WWE and wrestling universe poured in for her soon after, wishing the couple the best for their married life.

Xia Brookside spoke about her life outside WWE

Following her release from WWE, Sportskeeda Wrestling caught up with Xia Brookside, who spoke about what it was like for her wrestling outside the company. She admitted that it was not scary and that while it was not always as grand outside the company, she was finding herself and rediscovering her love for wrestling.

"I wouldn't say it's scary. The first place I call was All-Star Wrestling. It's not on the scale the Legends show was. But it's the town shows, it's the camps, it's where I started, it's where I first watched wrestling. I feel like everyone has their home, and for me, that's my home. So I was like, 'I'm gonna go back there, I'm gonna have fun, I'm gonna re-trigger my love, I'm gonna re-find myself.' Everything is on a different scale, but what you get from them can be the same." [15:30 - 16:15]

The wrestler is still quite young, and might one day be signed back to the company. It remains to be seen if that's the case.

We at Sportskeeda wish Xia Brookside all the best for her married life.

