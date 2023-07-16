Fans demand current champion changes gimmick after his 'breakdown' at latest WWE event

WWE fans are convinced that a current champion is stuck in the wrong gimmick after Austin Theory had a minor breakdown upon receiving a hostile reaction from spectators.

Theory competed at the latest WWE SuperShow in Fairfax, where he put his United States Championship on the line against AJ Styles. Both superstars stood on adjacent turnbuckles during the match to rally the crowd.

While fans in the live audience loudly cheered for Styles, the champion had to hear equally loud boos. Theory used his hands to control the crowd's reaction brilliantly and topped it all off with a minor breakdown inside the ring.

The video of his antics instantly went viral on social media, with the WWE Universe unanimously labeling it hilarious. Many argued that he would be naturally good at being a comedic babyface because of his real-life nature. Others noted that Theory is much more entertaining when he plays a character closer to his real-life personality.

Majority of the WWE Universe insisted that Theory should be allowed to play the goofy heel on television too. Here's what fans had to say about Austin Theory following his minor breakdown at a WWE SuperShow:

Josh Taylor @JoshtTaylor10 @reigns_era Theory is sooooo good in a comedic role but he’s way too talented at his age to be stuck in a comedic role

Theory has received much criticism during his current title reign, with several believing that his run with the gold has grown stale. But fans are invested in watching him explore his potential on the main roster.

WWE Superstar says John Cena and other legends "fell short" in title matches against him

Last week on SmackDown, Santos Escobar won the first of two Fatal Four-Way matches to advance in the United States Championship Invitational. He will lock horns with the winner of the second Fatal Four-Way Match scheduled for next week to earn a title shot against Austin Theory. However, the latter wasted no time in dismissing Escobar's big victory.

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown EXCLUSIVE: @_Theory1 says that it doesn’t matter which Superstar wins the United States Championship Invitational because the winner will end up just like everyone else that has been put in front of him so far.

After SmackDown went off the air, Theory said the LWO member still had a long way to go and boasted about his efficiency in "crushing everyone's dreams." He noted how he had defeated the likes of John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Edge to assert himself as a dominant champion. Theory said the following in a backstage interview:

"And next week, someone else is going to win a Fatal 4-way, and that person is gonna face Escobar, and the winner gets the [title] shot. Wow, just imagine how their life could change, how great it could be, but you know what’s going to happen? The same thing that always happens. The same thing happened to Rey Mysterio, Edge, and John Cena, they all fall short. And me? I stay at the damn top." [0:15 - 0:58]

Theory is expected to put his United States Championship on the line against the new number-one contender at SummerSlam next month. Many fans hope to see LA Knight eventually win the ongoing tournament and compete for the title at the upcoming premium live event.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here