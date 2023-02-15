Fans disrespect current champion by singing he "sucks" to John Cena's theme tune

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, the audience turned on Bron Breakker by singing that he sucks to the tune of John Cena's theme song.

The current NXT Champion came out to the ring and spoke about the match that everyone wanted to see, him against Carmelo Hayes for the title. He was then interrupted by Indus Sher, a stable made up of Veer Mahan, Sanga, and Jinder Mahal.

While the former WWE Champion cut a promo on Breakker, fans started chanting, "Bron Breakker sucks," similar to how they used to chant "John Cena sucks" during the 16-time world champion's entrance.

Jinder addressed it by saying that a few people who once loved Bron are now booing him. He also called the latter tired, spent, and weak.

Bron Breakker referred to Indus Sher as the new Three-Man Band, Mahal's former stable. Jinder Mahal then challenged him to a match for the title for the next week.

Bron has held the NXT Title for a while now, and he's been pushed heavily since arriving on the show. He's seemingly starting to get the 'John Cena treatment' from the fans as they're beginning to turn on him.

Do you think Jinder will dethrone Bron next week? Sound off in the comments!

