“Never Pick A Fight With A MMA Fighter” - Fans elated over Matt Riddle’s win in unique stipulation match at WWE Extreme Rules

The wrestling world rejoiced over Matt Riddle getting his revenge on Seth Rollins by defeating the latter inside the Fight Pit at Extreme Rules.

Both superstars have been butting heads for months, and it finally led to a match inside the fight pit with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as the special guest referee.

Rollins and Riddle gave it their all. Both wrestled all over the Fight Pit, and in the end after a brutal match, Rollins tapped out and Riddle emerged the winner.

Wrestling fans on Twitter expressed their excitement as they were beyond happy to see The Original Bro finally get a win over The Visionary.

Jimmy @JamesOster11 @WWE @SuperKingofBros @WWE Rollins congratulations Matt on your win I was screaming for you all the way through that match. love to you from South Carolina. @WWE @SuperKingofBros @WWERollins congratulations Matt on your win I was screaming for you all the way through that match. love to you from South Carolina.

Some hoped that Rollins learnt a lesson and that lesson being that he should not mess with a former MMA fighter.

Jevon Jackson @jj1130822 @WWE @SuperKingofBros

Thank You Matt Riddle @WWE Rollins @WWE Rollins What Did you Learn Never Pick A Fight With A MMA Fighter You Will Tap Out Like A Little girl crying for Mommy.Thank You Matt Riddle @WWE @SuperKingofBros @WWERollins @WWERollins What Did you Learn Never Pick A Fight With A MMA Fighter You Will Tap Out Like A Little girl crying for Mommy.Thank You Matt Riddle

A few fans were disappointed that the former WWE Universal Champion lost but still gave props to Rollins and Matt Riddle for putting on a good match.

People also trolled UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as they were not happy with his skills as a referee.

carlos @carls0939 @WWE @SuperKingofBros @WWE Rollins That was BS don’t know why DC was there that was a joke taking forever to count @WWE @SuperKingofBros @WWERollins That was BS don’t know why DC was there that was a joke taking forever to count

There were also a few speculations about Rollins being potentially injured.

A majority of the wrestling world was in awe of seeing the return of former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt.

Seth Rollins, despite losing this match, is now set to challenge Bobby Lashley on the season premiere of Monday Night RAW. What's next for Matt Riddle though? We will have to wait and find out.

