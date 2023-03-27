WWE WrestleMania 39 is around the corner, and fans are looking forward to a popular Cody Rhodes' entrance at the show. They believe that the 37-year-old could end up having the best entrance at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

The American Nightmare returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 after a good run at All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Fans got behind him right away and helped him become one of the top babyfaces in the company.

Cody Rhodes won the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match and will now look to finish the story by defeating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Show of Shows.

That’s not all, as many fans expect him to also have the best entrance at the event. WWE’s official Twitter handle asked fans which entrance they were most excited about at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"Whose entrance are you most excited for at #WrestleMania?"

Check out the tweet below:

WWE @WWE Whose entrance are you most excited for at #WrestleMania Whose entrance are you most excited for at #WrestleMania?

Many fans quickly picked Cody Rhodes’ entrance as the one they were most excited about for The Show of Shows. The American Nightmare’s fans are looking forward to the massive “Whooaa” chant along with some impressive pyro.

Check out the tweets below:

gooby @goobygoobert_ @WWE Waiting for half the budget to be spent of Cody’s fireworks display of an entrance @WWE Waiting for half the budget to be spent of Cody’s fireworks display of an entrance

Many members of the WWE Universe also chose Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, and Edge among others as the superstars who will likely have the most exciting entrances on Saturday and Sunday.

Cody Rhodes expects a record-setting amount of fireworks during his entrance at WWE WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes has truly become one of the biggest stars in the company over the past year or so. While he was a part of the mid-card during his previous run, the creative team now sees him as the face of the company.

The American Nightmare's popularity will likely push the company to invest a lot in his entrance at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speaking to Amy Nemmity of WrestleJoy, Rhodes claimed that he’s never asked anyone for more pyro. However, he added that fans can expect a record-setting firework display during his entrance at WrestleMania at the SoFi Stadium.

"It’s like the fireworks at Magic Kingdom. You know, this happens at this time and they legit blow up the sky. I think with a WrestleMania on the west coast, in Hollywood, it’s the biggest display that’s ever been done involving a ring. I don’t think greatest can even cover it. I really don’t. I think you’re looking at a record-setting amount of pyro," Rhodes said.

Cody Rhodes is well set to beat The Tribal Chief for the title on Sunday. However, the match could go either way as the creative team may have long-term plans for their rivalry.

Are you excited for Cody Rhodes' entrance at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

