"You're looking at record-setting amount of pyro" - 37-year-old WWE Superstar makes bold claim about WrestleMania entrance

A popular WWE Superstar may be receiving a big entrance at this year's WrestleMania at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Road to WrestleMania is finally almost over and the excitement surrounding WWE's biggest event of the year is off the charts. Several marquee matchups are scheduled for the massive event, which will be headlined by one of the most anticipated main events in years.

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes for the main event of WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare has established an incredible connection with the WWE Universe since his return to the company at WrestleMania 38.

Speaking to Amy Nemmity of WrestleJoy, the 37-year-old claimed that he's never asked anyone for more pyro, even during his time in AEW as an EVP. However, he added that fans can expect a record-setting amount of fireworks during his entrance at WWE WrestleMania 39.

“It’s like the fireworks at Magic Kingdom. You know, this happens at this time and they legit blow up the sky. I think with a WrestleMania on the west coast, in Hollywood, it’s the biggest display that’s ever been done involving a ring. I don’t think greatest can even cover it. I really don’t. I think you’re looking at a record-setting amount of pyro.” [H/T: WrestleJoy]

Cody Rhodes reacts to Roman Reigns' remarks on WWE RAW ahead of WrestleMania

Roman Reigns recently mocked Cody Rhodes for running away from the Stardust gimmick and also from All Elite Wrestling after he couldn't get over with the crowd.

During his conversation with WrestleJoy, he said that he loved Reigns bringing up his past of running from adversity because he had to own it.

"I love that Roman brought it up in terms of running. I have to own it. I did meet adversity and I did not say, you know what, I’m gonna put my feet in the sand and stay. I didn’t put my flag here. I’m not gonna get back to the campus. I’m gonna find a different campus," said Rhodes.

The American Nightmare added that the business has stung him in the past and he had to make a change.

"I hate the expression ‘trust the process’ with all my life. Why not create the process? Why do I have to trust the process? I’d rather create the process. Roman isn’t wrong that the business stung me, and I had to move away from where I got stung. I couldn’t just continue to get stung," added The American Nightmare. [H/T: WrestleJoy]

Cody Rhodes has the opportunity to dethrone The Tribal Chief and put an end to his historic title reign next weekend. Time will tell if Rhodes can finish his story and become the champion at the company's biggest show of the year.

