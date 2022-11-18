Fans have reacted in droves to WWE Superstar Natalya's recent tweet, where she claimed touching Matt Cardona's private part in a backstage segment was her most "iconic" moment.

A few hours back, a fan shared pictures from SmackDown's invasion of RAW in the memorable build-up to Survivor Series 2017. The collage included a photo of Natalya accidentally touching her former SmackDown colleague, Cardona's, private part while confronting their rivals from RAW.

The former Divas Champion hilariously reacted to the picture by tweeting that it was her most "iconic" moment. Fans rushed to the comments section to share their reactions. Check out more of these hilarious reactions below.

RunWithTurtles @RunWithTurtles @NatbyNature We all knew Smackdown was going to stand tall here. Nattie definitely had a "handle on the situation." @NatbyNature We all knew Smackdown was going to stand tall here. Nattie definitely had a "handle on the situation."

Some pointed out that, thanks to the tweet, Chelsea Green, Matt Cardona's wife, who could be WWE-bound, has a bone to pick with Natalya.

A few users also brought the former SmackDown Women's Champion's husband, Tyson Kidd, into the conversation, wondering about his reaction to the photo.

Lee SUPERFAN Johnny @SUPERFANJohnny



Tyson Kidd: ....really, REALLY? That Ryder guy? @NatbyNature Nattie after seeing this: oooh so that was what I grabbed that night...Tyson Kidd: ....really, REALLY? That Ryder guy? @NatbyNature Nattie after seeing this: oooh so that was what I grabbed that night...Tyson Kidd: ....really, REALLY? That Ryder guy?

Frankstoney @GREEDYSTONEY @NatbyNature Now what does Tyson think about this moment @NatbyNature Now what does Tyson think about this moment 👀

And, of course, Dolph Ziggler's legendary "It should have been me" reaction was also shared by a fan.

Natalya hopes to win WWE RAW Women's Championship

In a recent interview, Natalya opened up about her desire to capture the RAW Women's Championship since it's the only title she hasn't won.

She explained that since she's a Triple Crown Champion in WWE, winning the title currently held by Bianca Belair would make her a Grand Slam Champion.

"I haven't won a RAW Women's Championship. One of the goals that I have in WWE is to become a Grand Slam Champion. Currently, I'm a Triple Crown Champion. So, one day, I would love to say that I held the 'RAW' Women's Championship... For me, that would be something I would love to do," said Natalya.

Considering Natalya currently performs on the SmackDown brand, her dream of winning the RAW Women's Title could take time to materialize.

Do you see Natalya challenging Bianca Belair sometime down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

