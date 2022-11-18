Create

"The only thing remembered about you"- Fans react to Natalya jokingly saying touching former WWE star's private was her most "iconic" moment

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Nov 18, 2022 01:02 PM IST
Natalya is one of WWE
Natalya is one of WWE's most experienced performers.

Fans have reacted in droves to WWE Superstar Natalya's recent tweet, where she claimed touching Matt Cardona's private part in a backstage segment was her most "iconic" moment.

A few hours back, a fan shared pictures from SmackDown's invasion of RAW in the memorable build-up to Survivor Series 2017. The collage included a photo of Natalya accidentally touching her former SmackDown colleague, Cardona's, private part while confronting their rivals from RAW.

The former Divas Champion hilariously reacted to the picture by tweeting that it was her most "iconic" moment. Fans rushed to the comments section to share their reactions. Check out more of these hilarious reactions below.

@NatbyNature The only thing remembered about you and Cardona's career
@NatbyNature And I thought @SerenaDeeb was the woman of a thousand holds 🤔
@NatbyNature Love your face, Nattie!! 😂😂😂😂😂 Priceless 😂😂😂😂😂😂🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽💯💯
@NatbyNature In Natalya defense he got in her way😂😂
@NatbyNature We all knew Smackdown was going to stand tall here. Nattie definitely had a "handle on the situation."

Some pointed out that, thanks to the tweet, Chelsea Green, Matt Cardona's wife, who could be WWE-bound, has a bone to pick with Natalya.

@NatbyNature If the rumors are true, I know who Chelsea Green's first feud will be with, lol.
@NatbyNature And this is why @ImChelseaGreen needs to come back to solely avenge this moment 😂
@NatbyNature https://t.co/IYlTKYULfG
@NatbyNature Chelsea is coming for you lmfao

A few users also brought the former SmackDown Women's Champion's husband, Tyson Kidd, into the conversation, wondering about his reaction to the photo.

@NatbyNature Nattie after seeing this: oooh so that was what I grabbed that night...Tyson Kidd: ....really, REALLY? That Ryder guy?
@NatbyNature Tyson at home like https://t.co/CnjDDra15d
@NatbyNature Now what does Tyson think about this moment 👀
@NatbyNature Tyson Kidd right now. https://t.co/kLSVgj5m2p
@NatbyNature https://t.co/Hsi4D0Q2S0

And, of course, Dolph Ziggler's legendary "It should have been me" reaction was also shared by a fan.

@NatbyNature https://t.co/MOJKRmDCB3
@NatbyNature Dolph be like…… https://t.co/BaeYZ9SO3i

Natalya hopes to win WWE RAW Women's Championship

In a recent interview, Natalya opened up about her desire to capture the RAW Women's Championship since it's the only title she hasn't won.

She explained that since she's a Triple Crown Champion in WWE, winning the title currently held by Bianca Belair would make her a Grand Slam Champion.

"I haven't won a RAW Women's Championship. One of the goals that I have in WWE is to become a Grand Slam Champion. Currently, I'm a Triple Crown Champion. So, one day, I would love to say that I held the 'RAW' Women's Championship... For me, that would be something I would love to do," said Natalya.
Love @arielhelwani! Student of the game 👏 (and great taste in action figures!) twitter.com/97abdulmalik/s…

Considering Natalya currently performs on the SmackDown brand, her dream of winning the RAW Women's Title could take time to materialize.

Do you see Natalya challenging Bianca Belair sometime down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

WWE Hall of Famer says here that Roman Reigns could be defeated by an unexpected name

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...