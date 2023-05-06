Fans "scared" for The Bloodline's future ahead of WWE Backlash

The Bloodline has been the premier faction in WWE for over two years. However, the faction has been drifting apart ever since Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns. Fans are now scared for the future of the faction after Solo Sikoa warned The Usos ahead of Backlash 2023.

The Bloodline is set to take on Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle in a six-man tag team match at the Premium Live Event. The Usos have picked up too many losses in recent weeks, and that has dented their standing in the faction.

The latest episode of SmackDown saw Solo Sikoa appear backstage with his brothers, Jimmy and Jey Uso. Solo told his brothers that he would do his part during the match at Backlash. He went on to warn his brothers to do their part of the job before the segment came to an end.

The segment turned out to be an entertaining one for fans. The Enforcer has been a threatening figure on the main roster for months, and it was great to see him send a warning to his brothers.

Many fans are now scared for the future of The Bloodline. Many believe that The Usos will mess up during the six-man tag team match, leading to Solo Sikoa turning on them.

Many fans believe that Solo has the potential to become a major singles star. He could also go on to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship down the line.

However, it looks like he will be the one to stick with Roman Reigns in the faction for some time. Meanwhile, The Usos could be cut out by The Tribal Chief soon as they have failed to impress him in recent months.

There has been a sharp decline in The Bloodline’s popularity since WWE WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 turned out to be an important moment in The Bloodline’s story. The Usos lost their Undisputed Tag Team Championships to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on the first night of the show.

The second night’s main event saw Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after Solo Sikoa and The Usos caused many distractions in the contest. Most fans weren’t too happy with the outcome of the contest.

The Tribal Chief hasn’t appeared on-screen ever since the RAW after WrestleMania. Meanwhile, fans have seen The Usos and Sikoa involved in mixed bookings with repetitive endings.

The company will need to do a lot more to push the faction forward and breathe some life into it once Reigns returns next week. It will be important for the creative team to keep fans interested in its top faction.

Do you think The Bloodline will fall apart at WWE Backlash? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

